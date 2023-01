Batum is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Batum was cleared to play only a few hours before the 9 p.m. ET tip-off, but he's not only available, he's jumping straight into the lineup with the likes of Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) sidelined. Batum is averaging 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in five starts this season.