Batum (concussion) is starting Friday's game against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Batum missed the last two games due to a concussion, but he'll return to the starting lineup along with teammates Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) against the Jazz. Across his past five appearances, Batum is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over 32.4 minutes per game.