Batum is starting Monday's contest against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Marcus Morris (illness) unavailable, Batum will draw his 13th start of the season for the Clippers. The veteran forward has averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 27.9 minutes per game across his outings as a starter this season.
