Batum will start Sunday's game against the Cavs, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

With both Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee), as well as Marcus Morris (ribs), sitting the second leg of a back-to-back, the Clippers will play with a skeleton crew on the wing. That means Batum will move into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 18. The veteran should be poised for a slight bump in minutes, but he still doesn't make for an overly appealing fantasy option. Looking ahead, the Clippers don't face another back-to-back until the first week of March.