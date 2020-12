Batum is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marcus Morris (knee) is sidelined Tuesday, so Batum will enter the starting five in his place. The 32-year-old averaged only 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 23.0 minutes for Charlotte during the 2019-20 campaign, but he'll look to take advantage of a fresh start in Los Angeles.