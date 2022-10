Batum will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With Paul George (illness), Kawhi Leonard (rest/knee) and Marcus Morris (personal) all shelved, Batum joins the starting five. In his 54 starts last year, he averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes.