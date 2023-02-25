Batum finished Friday's 176-175 double-overtime loss to the Kings with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The two extra periods helped prop up Batum's minutes count, but he was well on his way to finishing with a productive fantasy line by the end of regulation. That being said, the Clippers were without starting center Ivica Zubac (calf), which had a hand in Batum seeing more run than usual behind fill-in starter Mason Plumlee as a small-ball option at the position. In his previous five games before Friday, Batum had averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 20.4 minutes, so fantasy managers are probably best off not drawing any grand conclusions from his performance against the Kings.