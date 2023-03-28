Batum tallied 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes in Monday's 124-112 win over Chicago.

Batum stepped into the starting lineup Monday with Marcus Morris (illness) unable to play, and the veteran came through with his best game of the campaign. Batum posted a season-high scoring total, notching all of his points -- and taking all of his shots -- from beyond the arc. His eight triples were one below his career-best total and marked the third time this season he has drained seven or more three-pointers in a game. After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that Batum will remain the team's starting power forward the rest of the way, with either Morris or Robert Covington expected to serve as his backup when the Clippers are back to full strength. While Batum's red-hot shooting will surely fall off from what he delivered Monday, he can make enough cross-category contributions to be a useful fantasy option if he consistently receives 30 minutes.