Batum accumulated 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

The 32-year-old drew his first start since March 30th and delivered across the board in Sunday's win. Batum has been a steady contributor so far in the playoffs, averaging 9.5 points, 5.3rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals on 50.0 field-goal shooting over his last four games. The 13-year veteran's stellar defensive play could earn him another start Wednesday in Game 5.