Batum recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist Tuesday in a 124-120 loss at Brooklyn.

Batum marked his return from a groin injury by tying his season high of 21 points that he scored on Jan. 5 (vs. San Antonio). It has all been part of a career revival for the once struggling 32-year-old. After posting 3.6 PPG for the Hornets last season, Batum is averaging nearly three times as many points (10.3) across 21 games for a contending Clippers team.