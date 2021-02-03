Batum (groin) recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 124-120 loss to the Nets.

Batum made an impressive return after missing the Clippers' previous game with a groin injury. Though he's typically filled more of a supporting role offensively next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Batum caught fire from beyond the arc and was able to tie his season high in scoring. Coming off a rough season in Charlotte in 2019-20, Batum has bounced back impressively with the Clippers, averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per game through his first 21 outings of the season.