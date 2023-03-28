Batum will remain a starter for the remainder of the regular season, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Batum drew a spot start in place of Marcus Morris (illness) Monday evening, and he erupted for 24 points on eight made triples. It appears head coach Ty Lue is determined to stick with Batum down the stretch of the 2022-23 campaign at power forward, bumping Morris to a bench role.