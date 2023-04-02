Batum ended Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes.

Batum remained in the starting lineup Saturday, although once again came up well short when it comes to tangible fantasy production. Despite being declared the starter moving forward, Batum is certainly a player to target outside of deeper formats. While he can occasionally turn the clock back, he is too inconsistent to be trusted as a productive asset.