Batum will start the 2023-24 regular season as a reserve, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Terance Mann was named the starting power forward, so Batum, Robert Covington and Marcus Morris will compete for backup minutes. Last year, Batum made 59 appearances off the bench and averaged 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 20.4 minutes per game.