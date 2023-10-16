Batum will start Tuesday's preseason game against Denver, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers are still trying to figure out who'll start at power forward this season. Terance Mann started the preseason opener, Robert Covington started the second exhibition, and now it's Batum's turn. Kenyon Martin and Marcus Morris are also in the conversation. Batum started 19 games last year and averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks during those contests.