Batum (groin) is unavailable for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old was added to the injury report with a groin bruise Sunday morning and will end up missing his first game of the season. Patrick Patterson will enter the starting lineup in Batum's absence, and Marcus Morris could also have an increased role.
