Batum (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After scoring 15 points in nine minutes during Wednesday's win against the Rockets, Batum will not be available Friday due to a sore groin. Batum's absence won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.
