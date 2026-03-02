This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Won't start vs. New Orleans
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Batum won't start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The veteran forward will retreat to the second unit due to John Collins (head/neck) returning from a two-game absence. Batum has averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.