Hayes agreed Friday to join the Clippers for the Las Vegas Summer League, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes signed a two-year contract with EuroLeague club Zalgiris earlier in June, but his deal contains an opt clause that allows him to pursue NBA opportunities. While he would surely like to continue his career in the NBA, Hayes may need to turn some heads in the summer league in order to earn a training-camp invitation. After going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2017, Hayes began his career in the G League but went on to make nine appearances at the NBA level in his first professional season.