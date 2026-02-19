Omier agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Thursday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Omier had been suiting up for the Cleveland Charge prior to putting pen to paper on a two-way deal with the Clippers on Thursday. He's averaging 20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals through 20 regular-season appearances in the G League so far this year and will now split time between LA and San Diego.