Powell (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Head coach Ty Lue said after Saturday's practice that he expects Powell to play Sunday, and his absence from the injury report indicates he should be good to go, per Joey Linn of SI.com. Powell played in two games earlier in the week after a seven-game absence due to a left hamstring injury and averaged 29.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per contest.