Powell (lower leg) participated in shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest due to a left lower leg contusion. However, Powell's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Portland.
