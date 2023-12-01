Powell (knee) is available against the Warriors on Thursday.
Powell had a scary collision Wednesday night against the Kings that ended his night early, so it's good to see him get activated on the second leg of the back-to-back set. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable against Golden State•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Doesn't return after leg injury•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Excels off bench with 20 points•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Good to go•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out for second half•