Powell (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell was one of several starters who carried a questionable tag for Sunday's matchup, but the veteran will be available and should operate as one of the Clippers' go-to options on offense. He's having a career-best season with averages of 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 33 starts in 2024-25.