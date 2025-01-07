Powell totaled 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Powell didn't miss a beat in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves, as his strong offensive production continued, even with Kawhi Leonard returning to the Clippers' lineup. The 31-year-old veteran is averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game, shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and a career-best 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.