Powell contributed 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over Denver in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Powell didn't have his typical offensive production on Monday, but made up for it by hitting the go-ahead three in the fourth quarter to help propel the Clippers to a win on the road and even the series at one game apiece. The veteran guard is having arguably the best year of his career in Los Angeles, coming off an impressive regular-season showing, averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals.