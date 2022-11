Powell closed with 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over the Pacers.

Powell scored in double figures for his sixth straight contest and also did his usual damage as a passer and rebounder. He's been seeing an increase in minutes of late with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) out of commission, averaging 26.8 minutes over his last six matchups.