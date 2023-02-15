Powell chipped in 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 victory over the Warriors.

Powell has been one of the best bench scorers in the league this season, but he seems to have taken his game to a whole new level over the last few weeks while establishing himself as a true go-to player for the Clippers on offense, especially when one of Kawhi Leonard or Paul George isn't on the court. Powell has scored at least 24 points in five of his last seven contests and is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep in that span.