Powell logged 30 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-114 victory over Utah.

Powell has been on fire over his last three games, hitting 62.5 percent of his shots. His volume has been improving and he's showcasing a great ceiling even when coming off the bench.