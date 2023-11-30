Powell left Wednesday's game with what appears to be a leg injury, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reported. He didn't return to the contest and finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and a rebound over 13 minutes.

The injury occurred when Harrison Barnes fell onto Powell's right leg, and while Powell remained in the game for a brief moment, he was subbed out and headed back to the locker room. With the second game of the Clippers' back-to-back set coming Thursday at Golden State, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Powell's status throughout the day.