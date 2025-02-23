Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Powell will miss a second straight game due to left knee soreness. With Kawhi Leonard (foot) also out, Amir Coffey and Derrick Jones will start against Indiana. Powell's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Detroit.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Listed as questionable Thursday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Season-high 41 points in win•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Drops 26 points in win•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Drops 22 on Indiana•