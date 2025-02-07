Powell provided 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
The 31-year-old wing continues to provide incredibly consistent offense for the Clippers as he surged toward a career-best campaign. Powell tied James Harden for the team scoring lead Thursday as he delivered 20 or more points for the 10th straight appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.
