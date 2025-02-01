Powell closed with 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 112-104 win over Charlotte.

The veteran wing put the finishing touches on a big January, leading the Clippers in scoring and producing 20-plus points with multiple three-pointers for the eighth straight appearance and the 12th time in his last 13 games. Powell averaged 25.1 points, 4.4 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the latter stretch while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.