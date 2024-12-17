Powell had 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 144-107 win over the Jazz.

Even though James Harden stole the show with his 41-point performance, there's no question that Powell made his presence felt with an efficient shooting display -- he missed just four of his 16 shots from the field. Powell hasn't missed a beat since missing six games due to a hamstring problem between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29, and he's scored at least 28 points in three of his five December outings.