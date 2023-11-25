Powell logged 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Pelicans.

The Clippers continue to start Terance Mann to little effect, and it's just one of the perplexing roster moves made by Tyronn Lue since James Harden's arrival. Powell is clearly outplaying Mann at the moment, and although Mann is a defensive upgrade, the Clippers need to give Paul George and Kawhi Leonard more scoring support. Powell's totals will continue to fluctuate with the second unit and the FSU product isn't a dependable fantasy option in his current role.