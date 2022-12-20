Head coach Ty Lue said Powell (groin) practiced Tuesday and will travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, with the hope that he's able to play at some point during that stretch, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Lue's comments essentially rule Powell out for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, but it appears the forward could return to action before the end of the calendar year. The Clippers' upcoming five-game road trip starts Friday in Philadelphia and ends New Years Eve against the Pacers. Given Powell hasn't suited up in December, it's safe to assume that he'll be gradually worked back into the mix, which may limit his overall fantasy potential.