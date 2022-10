Powell recorded nine points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 victory over the Lakers.

Powell started Thursday but failed to come through with the goods. Poor shooting to go with a lack of supporting numbers resulted in what can only be described as an off night. With some new faces to adjust to, Powell could need a couple of games to find his rhythm, meaning managers should cut him some slack despite the subpar performance.