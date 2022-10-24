Powell closed Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes. He also had three turnovers.

Powell has failed to hit double-digit scoring yet this season, shooting a woeful 25.9 percent from the field through three contests. On Sunday, Reggie Jackson was scoreless and Paul George (4-of-11 FG) failed to get hot -- so it wasn't a lack of opportunity for Powell. He has a strong scoring history and will look to get back on track Tuesday against the Thunder.