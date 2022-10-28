Powell contributed 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Thunder.

Powell finally found some rhythm on the offensive end of the floor during the loss, dropping a team-high 21 points on 60 percent shooting. It's been a rough few games for Powell who prior to this outing, had failed to put up standard league value. He may have been dropped in more than a few leagues and if that was the case, he is worth grabbing to see if he can maintain this momentum.