Powell finished with 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
Powell led both teams in scoring Friday and four of his points came in the final 25 seconds of the fourth quarter, including a 14-foot jumper that gave the Clippers the late lead. Powell has now scored at least 28 points in four straight games and has taken on a larger role in the Clippers' offense this year. Since and including Dec. 1, Powell has averaged 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assist and 1.3 steals over 32.4 minutes per game.
