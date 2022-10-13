Powell scored 34 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3 Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Powell was red-hot from the field all night, hitting his first two three-pointers off assists from Paul George and John Wall before finishing the first half on 8-of-11 shooting. The Clippers guard also went 8-of-8 at the free-throw line and knocked down his last seven shots in the contest before sitting out for the fourth quarter. With Kawhi Leonard still working his way back from injury (ACL), the Clippers have to feel pretty good about their key bench piece stepping up and showing that he's capable of leading the offense.