Powell is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to left foot soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell has scored in double figures in each of his last two contests, but he seems to have picked up a minor injury sometime over this stretch. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning during shootaround before the team provides an update on his status.
