Powell posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

Powell served as the leader for L.A.'s second unit Tuesday, sporting a 32.6 usage rate on the night while converting on his opportunities in efficient fashion en route to his sixth 20-plus-point performance of the season. The three steals took Powell's fantasy line to an even higher level, but because he had just two steals combined in his previous seven outings, he can't be counted on to regularly contribute in that area. Even Powell's scoring production may prove to be volatile game to game, as he's unlikely to shoot with this sort of efficiency on a consistent basis and may be stuck in a 20-to-25-minute role now that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are available.