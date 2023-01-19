Powell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell and Nicolas Batum will replace Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) in the starting five Wednesday. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.2 minutes across his previous five starts.
