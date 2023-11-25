Powell (groin) will play in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Powell has been nursing a groin issue and given a day-to-day designation as a result. However, it looks like he is feeling good enough to give it a go Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
