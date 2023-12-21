Powell (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. With Paul George (illness) out, Powell could be in store for extended minutes.
