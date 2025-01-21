Powell (back) will play Monday night against Chicago, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell has been battling a back injury over the last few days but has yet to miss any time. He should see plenty of opportunities to contribute Monday considering he's put up 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.
