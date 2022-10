Powell will be on the bench Sunday against the Pelicans, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Powell had started each of the Clippers' opening five games, but he moves back to the bench here with Marcus Morris at power forward and Terrance Mann at shooting guard. Through five games, Powell is averaging 9.8 points per game but is coming off a season-best 21-point effort against the Thunder on Thursday.