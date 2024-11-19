Powell (hamstring) went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell limped back to the locker room, and it is unclear whether he will be able to return Monday. If the 31-year-old guard is unable to come back, Amir Coffey and Kevin Porter are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.