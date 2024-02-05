Powell finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Heat.

The veteran wing has scored in the teens in four straight games, and Powell has produced double-digit points in 15 of 17 contests since the beginning of January as one of the anchors of the Clippers' second unit. Over that stretch, he's averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.2 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long distance.